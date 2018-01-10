Education briefs: Science and Engineering Fair to open registration

Science and Engineering Fair to open registration

The Park City School District Science and Engineering Fair will open its registration to all sixth- and seventh-graders on Jan. 18. According to Ecker Hill Middle School's newsletter, projects can be submitted by individuals, or groups of up to three students. Projects will be due on Feb. 14 at 4:30 p.m. at the LDS church on Monitor Drive. Judging will take place on Feb. 15 from 9 to 11 a.m. District winners will move on to the regional fair scheduled for March. Those interested must register online. Refer questions to gmason@pcschools.us.

Lunch and learn to focus on suicide prevention

The Park City School District is planning to host a lunch and learn on Wednesday, Jan. 17, from 12:15 to 1 p.m. at the district office. According to the district's website, the lunch and learn will focus on QPR (Question, Persuade, Refer) training for parents, which is a method of suicide prevention. All parents are invited to attend. Kathy Day from Valley Behavioral Health is scheduled to present at the event.

Treasure Mountain to start Money Club

Treasure Mountain Junior High is starting an after-school Money Club. Elaine Murray, PTO co-president for the school, started the club because she wanted students to learn how to start a business, earn money and spend it. Professionals will present to club members and help the students turn an idea into a business. "The whole point is to give them courage, confidence and the track record to say, 'I've done it before so I can do it again,'" she said. The club is set to start meeting on Jan. 25 and will meet every Thursday from 2:30 to 3:45 p.m. It is open and free for all eighth- and ninth-grade students. Those interested should contact Murray at elaine@elainemurray.com.