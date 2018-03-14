Education briefs: Seats open for Summit County school boards

Seats open for Summit County school boards

The filing period for the three open Park City Board of Education seats closes on Thursday, March 15, at 5 p.m. According to the district's newsletter, seats are open in Districts 1, 4 and 5. The South Summit School District has two open Board seats in Precincts 4 and 5 and North Summit School District has two open seats in Districts 4 and 5. Those interested in running must appear in person and file at the Summit County Clerk's Office. The primary election is scheduled for June 25 and the general election Nov. 6.

Utah author to speak to Ecker Hill Middle School

Renowned Utah author Ally Condie is scheduled to visit Ecker Hill Middle School on Friday. According to the school's newsletter, she will speak to both grades during two sessions about her "Matched" trilogy, which has recently been made into a movie. The first assembly is set to take place from 8:30 to 9:10 a.m.

Superintendent to hold open office hours

Ember Conley, superintendent of Park City School District, is hosting open office hours, according to the district's site. She will be available on March 21 from 2:30 to 4 p.m. Any staff or community members are invited to visit.

Application deadline approaching for scholarship

The application deadline for the Joseph James Morelli Scholarship is Thursday, March 15. According to a newsletter from Park City High School, scholarships range from $500 to $2,500 and can be applied to tuition costs, needed resources and testing costs. It supports high school and college students with dyslexia, dysgraphia or dyscalculia who are pursuing a career in science, technology, engineering and math. Morelli was a Park City High student with dyslexia who died in 2014 while at school at Montana State. For more information and to apply, visit http://parkcitycf.org/morelli/.