Education briefs: Tanger Outlets gives grant to Park City schools

Tanger Outlets gives grant to Park City schools

Tanger Outlets in Park City recently announced that three schools in the Park City School District will be recipients of the TangerKIDS Grant. According to a press release, Ecker Hill Middle School, McPolin Elementary School and Jeremy Ranch Elementary School will be awarded the grants for the 2018-19 school year. The grant program awards money to local schools in communities where Tanger Outlet Centers are located.

Weilenmann School looking for volunteers

The Weilenmann School of Discovery is looking for high school student volunteers to help run the school's Camp Invention. According to Denyse Easley Seppanen, who is helping to put on the event, the camp is scheduled to run from June 25 to 29 from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. and is offered to students between kindergarten and sixth grade. High school volunteers will need to go through an online training as well as document their community service hours. Those interested in volunteering should contact Seppanen at 801-652-7364.

Library offers free ukulele lessons

The Summit County Library's Kimball Junction branch is offering free ukulele lessons. According to the library's newsletter, the classes are scheduled to be offered on June 22 and 29 at 10 a.m. and is open to people of all ages. Those wishing to participate must bring their own ukulele. Advanced registration is required by emailing knilsson@summitcounty.org or by calling 435-615-3900.