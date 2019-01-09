Education briefs: Treasure Mountain Junior High to present Legally Blonde The Musical

Treasure Mountain Junior High to present Legally Blonde The Musical

Treasure Mountain Junior High is set to present Legally Blonde The Musical on Jan. 10, 11 and 12 at 7 p.m., according to the school's Facebook page. There is set to be an additional performance at 2 p.m. on Saturday. All performances are scheduled to take place at the Eccles Center. Tickets are $10 at the door.

Park City Youth Lacrosse registration open

Registration is open for Park City Youth Lacrosse until March 11, according to an announcement from the Park City Youth Lacrosse Organization. The season is expected to run from March 4 to May 18 for grades kindergarten through four. For fifth- to eighth-grade students, the season may extend until May 24 for playoffs. Games take place on Saturdays, and practices will take place two to three times a week depending on age. For more information and to register, visit https://bit.ly/2CWetHV.

Spots available for service trip to Costa Rica

Students in the Treasure Mountain Junior High Spanish classes are invited to sign up for a cultural and service trip to Costa Rica set to take place in June. According to the school's newsletter, students in Spanish dual-language immersion, Spanish II and Spanish III are invited to participate. Manuel Clayton, a Spanish teacher at the school, is heading the trip with Costa Rica Explorations. Contact him at mclayton@pcschools.us if interested.

Science fairs set to start Jan. 16

Registration is open for elementary school science fairs. The first fair is set to take place at Jeremy Ranch Elementary School on Jan. 16. The fair at Parley's Park Elementary School is scheduled for Jan. 30, and the deadline to register is Jan. 23. Trailside Elementary School is hosting mentoring sessions on Jan. 9 and Jan. 15 for students interested in participating in the science fair. The deadline to register for the school's science fair is Jan. 17. Parents interested in judging the fair, set to take place on Jan. 31, are invited to volunteer. At McPolin Elementary School, fairs are scheduled for Feb. 6, and the deadline to register is Jan. 28. To register for all fairs, go to https://parkcity.zfairs.com.

Volunteers needed to give finals week snacks

Park City High School's parent-teacher organization is looking for parent volunteers to help hand out snacks to high school students on Jan. 9, 10 and 11. According to an announcement, the snacks are to help students during second quarter finals week. Snacks will be given out during lunch breaks, which are set to for 10:48 a.m. to 11:17 a.m. and 12:22 p.m. to 12:51 p.m. To sign up, visit https://bit.ly/2CYdU0l.