Education briefs: Utah Youth Opioid Summit set for Friday

Utah Youth Opioid Summit set for Friday

The Utah Youth Opioid Summit is set to take place at Vivint Smart Home Arena on Friday, Oct. 12, during the state's Utah Solutions Summit. According to the event's website, the youth summit is scheduled to take place from 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. and is free. Students from grades six through 12 are encouraged to attend with their parents and school administrators, faculty and counselors. Guest speakers will talk about the dangers of opioid addiction and invite teens to take action against opioid use in their communities. For more information and to register, visit https://utahsolutionssummit.com/schools-registration/.

Morelli Scholarship Fund co-hosting event at The Leonardo

The Joseph James Morelli Scholarship Fund is helping to host an event on Tuesday, Oct. 16, from 6 to 8:30 p.m. at The Leonardo in Salt Lake City. The event, called Dyslexia: A Lifelong Journey, will include a discussion about the challenges young adults with learning disabilities face after high school. Leaders in the dyslexia field, including representatives from the University of Virginia's Curry School of Education, will talk about what is being accomplished in the field to support students with dyslexia. The event is free and open to the public. To RSVP, visit https://bit.ly/2ynLKIy.

Library plans School of Wizardry

The Summit County Library is set to host an event titled School of Wizardry at the Kimball Junction Branch on Oct. 27. The class is set to take place from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. Wizards between the ages of 9 and 12 are invited to attend, but they must have an acceptance letter. For more information, visit the library circulation desk.