Former Park City musician returns to the Boneyard rooftop with her new band from Oregon

Macey Gard, featuring former Parkite Betsy Pott, will play Saturday at the Boneyard. Pott, a longtime bassist for Park City's Dr. Bob Band, was introduced to Macey Gard in Oregon three years ago.

Photo by David Walls

Betsy Pott is coming home and she’s bringing a bandload of friends.

Pott, who played bass in Park City’s Dr. Bob Band during the 1980s as Bets Conner, wanted to introduce Park City to her new band, Macey Gard , and she’s planning to do that at 6:30 p.m. on Saturday at the Boneyard rooftop, 1251 Kearns Blvd.

“This means so much,” Pott said about Saturday’s shows. “As much as I love Dr. Bob, it is important for my friends to see what I’m currently doing. I think this is the best band I’ve ever been in, and I think Park City would love to see us.”

Pott, who has been living in Portland, Oregon, for the past few years, hooked up with Macey Gard through a mutual acquaintance.

“Five years ago after a band called Skyhouse broke up, I looked for some people to do an original-music project,” she said. “I met this guy named David (Elizondo), and we started a duo doing original music.”

Three years ago, Elizondo called Pott and told her about his friends, singer Tracey Graham and guitarist Mitch Ward, a duo who would become the founding members of Macey Gard.

“They were playing in a pizza place a few minutes from where I lived, and we drove down there to see them play,” Pott said. “During their set, they asked us to come up on stage and play a couple of tunes with them.”

After the show, Graham and Ward pulled Pott and Elizondo aside.

“They told us they had just gotten back together and have all of these gigs, and asked if we wanted to partner up with them,” Pott said. “So we did that for a year, and then they asked me to join the band. “I always wanted to be in a band with three-part harmonies, but we were able to do four-part.”

The band began putting together unique covers of songs from the 1960s to the present, including Nancy Sinatra’s “These Boots Were Made for Walkin’” and the Eurythmics’ “Sweet Dreams (Are Made of This),” according to Pott.

Macey Gard also came up with a medley that includes Mark Ronson and Bruno Mars’ “Uptown Funk,” Vanilla Ice’s “Ice Ice Baby” and the White Stripes’ “Seven Nation Army,” she said.

The band currently features Graham, Ward, Pott, guitarist Dany Oakes and drummer Jeff Black, Pott said.

“We call Tracey the David Lee Roth of the band, because you will never see a woman who can entertain like her,” Pott said. “She’s this high energy, gorgeous blonde who is jumping up on bars and tables with a wireless mic. I mean she’s amazing. She played with me in Park City a couple of years ago, and I consider her the heart and soul of the band.”

Graham and Ward have played together for the past two decades, and Oakes came to the fold with another 20 years of experience, she said.

“We got our drummer Jeff Black just pre-pandemic,” Pott said. “He’s from Nashville and the most amazing drummer I’ve ever played with.”

During the pandemic, Macey Gard worked to tighten its musicality so they would be ready to play when circumstances allowed, and Pott is glad it did.

“We played 14 gigs in July, and we all still have day jobs,” she said with a laugh. “We’ve played mostly outdoor gigs for wineries and festivals, although some of our gigs have been canceled due to the heatwave that has burned us to a crisp.”

Still, the band has been able to find different shows to play throughout Oregon and Idaho, she said.

“We won a battle of the bands semifinals at the Garages Satelite Pub in Beaverton, Oregon, and when we get back to Oregon after the Boneyard gig, we will play the finals,” she said. “The prize is $500, and we hope we win so we can record new original songs. We need the studio money.”

In addition, Macey Gard caught the ear of Amy Roloff, one of the stars of the TLC reality TV show, “Little People, Big World,” which follows her husband Matt and son Zach, who have dwarfism.

“Amy is a huge fan of our band, so when she got engaged, she asked us to play for her wedding,” Pott said. “She recently asked us to write an original song, which we will record, and, hopefully, perform it on the show.”

Even with all of those projects on the platter, Pott can’t wait to play Park City.

“I can’t wait for people to see what we’re doing,” she said. “This is the first band that I’ve been in where we are all best friends, and I am going to continue to do this until I die.”