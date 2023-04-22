Park City Education Foundation panel will give tips of how to support students in grades 6-12￼

‘How to Best Support Your Child in Grades 6-12’ When: 5 p.m., Thursday, April 27

Where: Kiln, 1090 Center Drive at Kimball Junction

Cost: Free, but registration is strongly suggested

Web: pcef4kids.org

The Park City Education Foundation will present “How to Best Support Your Child in Grades 6-12,” the final Educator and Student Wellness Series panel discussion for the 2022-2023 school year, at 5 p.m. on Thursday, April 27, at Kiln. The panel will include principals, teachers and counselors.

Courtesy of the Park City Education Foundation

Park City Education Foundation wants to give a leg up to parents, guardians and caretakers of tweens and teens who are attending the area’s middle, junior high and high schools.

So the nonprofit will host “How to Best Support Your Child in Grades 6-12,” the final Educator and Student Wellness Series panel discussion for the 2022-2023 school year, at 5 p.m. on Thursday, April 27, at Kiln, 1090 Center Drive at Kimball Junction.

“Kiln is a beautiful space,” said Kara Cody, Park City Education Foundation programs director. “A couple of years ago we did a panel with students there, and having these things in a nice, warm environment elevates the discussion and topics. Plus, there’s plenty of free parking.”

Thursday’s event is free, but registration is recommended, Cody said.

“We would like people to register, but if someone’s schedule frees up at the last minute, we wouldn’t want them to not come because they didn’t register,” she said. “Registration is a way to get a handle on things since this is Kiln, which has space, but it’s not the Eccles Center.”

Participating panelists will be Park City High School Principal Roger Arbabi, Treasure Mountain Junior High School Principal Caleb Fine, Ecker Hill Middle School Principal Amy Jenkins, Park City Learning Center Principal Wendy St. James, Treasure Mountain Junior High School Counselor Niko Jensen, Ecker Hill Middle School Teacher Rebecca Gonzalez and therapist Amanda Wissler, founder of Amanda Wissler Counseling, said Cody.

Park City High School Principal Roger Arbabi, center, will be one of the participating panelists during the Park City Education Foundation’s upcoming Educator and Student Wellness Series discussion on April 27 at Kiln.

Park Record file photo by David Jackson

“When putting together the panel, we knew we needed school leadership with the principals and a counselor,” she said. “We also wanted to include a teacher as well and round things out with a therapist.”

Gonzalez graduated from the Park City HIgh School School District, so she will provide her perspective from that lens, according to Cody.

“As for the therapist, we decided on Amanda because she works outside of the school district, and she will provide the perspective from a developmental standpoint,” she said.

The panel will be moderated by Mary Christa Smith, founder and chief operating officer of Conscious Coalition Consulting , Cody said.

“Mary Christa is amazing, and she has been a dream to work with,” she said.

Cody said the panelists will discuss the following issues:

What parents, guardians and caretakers can expect during these transformative years

Effective ways to build their capacity as a parent, guardian or caretaker

How incidents are handled, what resources are available, and whom to contact for questions

Useful ways to partner with PCSD in the best interests of their children

“When children are in elementary school, especially in Park City where the elementary schools are small, students usually have a classroom teacher, maybe two if they are in the dual immersion language program,” she said. “So you know exactly who to go to if your child is struggling with reading or having issues with friends. Oftentimes when your child is in elementary school, it will probably be the teacher or school administrators who will come to you if there is an issue.”

Things change when children enter secondary schools, Cody said.

“Once your kids reach the tween and teen years and grades, the schools get bigger and they have multiple teachers,” she said. “As a parent, you want to partner with the school in a productive way, and there is a constructive way to be a partner with the school and educators to help your kids academically and socially. So the panel came through the idea of helping parents and caregivers navigate those dynamics for their students.”

While the panel is geared to help families with students in secondary schools, Cody wanted to extend an invitation to families whose children will enter Ecker Hill Middle School next year.

“I think it could provide them with valuable information going forward,” she said.

The Educator and Student Wellness Speaker Series blossomed out of the Educator and Student Wellness initiative that Park City Education Foundation launched this year, Cody said.

“The Park City Education Foundation recognizes that in order for kids to be able to learn, we need to support our educators and students beyond pure academics,” she said.

While the nonprofit had been working in this realm for a while, the coronavirus pandemic put the issue front and center, Cody said.

“So, this past summer, as we were doing some strategic planning, we decided to put a stake in the ground regarding educator and student wellness, and we’re going to put more resources behind it,” she said.