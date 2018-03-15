Park City Education Foundation’s Men4Ed plans inaugural grant

A year and a half ago, a number of dads in Park City looked around and noticed plenty of women involved in nonprofits for education, but not a lot of men. From there, they took it upon themselves to start Men4Ed.

Now, the group is planning on giving its very first grant.

Men4Ed, which is a branch of the Park City Education Foundation made up entirely of men, has raised money the last few years as it gathered members. Each member pays $1,000 to join and there are currently 119 members.

Jay Sheridan, one of the group's members, said that given the amount they have raised so far, they felt it was time to start the grant program.

"Enough time has gone under the bridge that we felt like, while we haven't reached the numbers that we really wanted to, it's a great start," he said.

Men4Ed plans on giving $20,000 to help at least one program in the Park City School District. The money will be given to organizations and activities that are connected to the district but are held outside of regular school hours, he said.

"We felt like that was the underserved niche market that we could focus on," he said.

Sheridan said that after- and before-school programs defined his learning experience when he was in grade school. He hopes to help create and maintain programs that have similar impacts on students in Park City.

The application process is currently open and closes on April 7. The grants will be announced and awarded on May 1, he said. The grants will continue from year to year but the amount is subject to change. Grant applications can be found here.