Park City High School student raises money for leukemia during statewide competition

Faith Froehlich barely remembers a time when raising money for cancer research was not a major part of her life. As a cancer survivor, it seems like the right thing to do.

Froehlich, a sophomore at Park City High School, is participating in a state-wide competition to raise money for the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society. She is competing against 11 high school student (teams and individuals) to be named the society's Student of the Year.

Froehlich was born in Arizona and was diagnosed with acute lymphoblastic leukemia when she was about 2 years old. After two and a half years of treatment, she was deemed cancer-free.

Not long after she beat cancer, her family started to give back to the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society, which funds research and education and helps patients have access to affordable treatments. Over the past 11 years, she said they have raised about $270,000 during events such as the fundraising walk Light the Night and the silent auction Good Cause Get Together.

This year, Froehlich is tapping into her competitive side for her fundraising campaign. She is hoping to raise at least $30,000 before April 28. During the finale event in Salt Lake City, the student who raises the most will be awarded a $2,500 scholarship to the college of his or her choice. Other smaller scholarships are available for the Citizenship Award.

During the competition, students are allowed to have teammates help raise money for the joined cause. Froehlich's friend, Brennah Strange, is designing and making clothes for a fashion show and will auction off the clothes after. The event is scheduled to take place on April 18 from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. at the Jeremy Ranch Country Club.

Remy Eichner, Kat Hall, Mia Rapella and four of Froehlich's friends in Maryland are also on her team and will be raising money through outreach and events.

A fundraising night is also scheduled to take place at Mod Pizza on April 2, and Froehlich said that more events are to come.

For most years, Froehlich said that her mother, Christy Froehlich, has headed the fundraising efforts. With this year's campaign, she is "taking over the reins."

"I love trying to help as many people as I possibly can," Faith Froehlich said. "This cause means so much to me."

Leading a team of individuals, planning events and contacting people to ask them to donate has been a learning experience for the 16-year-old. She said that she is excited to see all the money she is able to raise and look back at the work she did since beginning to make plans last August.

Froehlich said that there is a part of her that feels like she should give back to cancer research and outreach because she was the recipient of those benefits in the past. But it is not something that she feels like she has to do — rather, she wants to.

"I went through this and I don't want anybody else to go through this," she said. "And even if they do have to go through it like I did, I want to give them the best possible way for them to beat cancer."

Those interested in donating to Froehlich's campaign can do so at http://events.lls.org/ut/saltlakesoy2018/ffroehlich.