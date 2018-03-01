Park City High School to name Mr. Miner next week

They have practiced their moves, selected their outfits and are ready to take the stage. Next week, Park City High School will crown Mr. Miner.

The Mr. Miner pageant, a fundraiser for the high school's dance company, is a mock pageant for high school senior boys. On Wednesday, March 7, 10 seniors will come to the stage and compete in categories such as GQ modeling, a talent competition and an on-stage blind question interview.

The event is scheduled to start at 7 p.m. in the Eccles Theater. The show will also include performances from the dance company, said Ashley Mott, dance company director.

The theme for this year is "the men of my dreams," so each contestant must choose a character that relates to that theme to portray during character modeling. The talent section will include singing, playing music and dancing, among other surprises.

Mott said that the event, which is held annually, is entertaining and that most of the crowd is laughing "for an hour and a half straight." Since it involves the dance company, senior boys and the stage crew, she loves seeing the students come together to put on the production each year.

"And it gives the students a chance to enjoy each other's talents and creativity," she said.

High school faculty and administrators, along with members of the arts community, serve as emcees, judges, tabulators and stage managers. Audience members will be able to vote for their favorite contestant by buying ballots for $1. Tickets for the event are $8 if purchased in advance from a dance company member or Mr. Miner candidate and $10 at the door. The event usually raises between $5,000 and $6,000, and the dance company hopes to reach that amount this year as well.

All proceeds will go to the dance company and dance program.