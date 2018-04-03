Park City School District appoints two administrative positions

The Park City School District announced two administrative appointments for the 2018-19 school year last week.

According to the district's website, Traci Evans will serve as the interim associate superintendent for teaching and learning, effective Aug. 1. Evans, who is currently the principal of Ecker Hill Middle School, will replace Kathy Einhorn, who will retire on July 31.

Sam Salinas, the assistant principal at Ecker Hill, will replace Evans as the interim principal. The opening for a one-year assistant principal position will be posted in a few weeks.

Evans has served as principal of the school since 2010. After receiving her degrees in elementary education and human development and family studies, she taught second and fifth grades at Parley's Park and Jeremy Ranch Elementary Schools. According to the district, she then earned English as a Second Language (ESL) and Level One Reading endorsements, as well as a master's degree in elementary reading and literacy.

She served as assistant principal at Jeremy Ranch, where she earned her administrative/supervisory license. Under her direction, Ecker Hill was recognized as a national "School to Watch" for its work of supporting student needs.

Salinas has been at Ecker Hill since 2015. He has taught at middle schools, high schools and universities in both Mexico and the U.S. throughout his more than 25 years in education. He received his undergraduate degree from Westminster College and his first master's degree from La Universidad Internacional de La Paz in Mexico, according to the district.

He received his second master's degree in educational leadership and policy from the University of Utah. He has worked in secondary school and university administration for 10 years. In 2002, he became the director of La Universidad Autónoma de Baja California Sur Campus Loreto, which is part of the state university system in Baja California Sur, Mexico.