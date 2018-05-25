Park City senior selected for National Merit Scholarship

When Danice Ball wasn't volunteering for the Swaner Preserve and EcoCenter, teaching kids piano or studying for one of the six Advanced Placement classes that she took this year, she was applying for scholarships. She realized that it paid off when she was named a recipient of the National Merit Scholarship.

Ball, a senior at Park City High School, was recently awarded a $2,500 scholarship. She plans to attend Princeton University in New Jersey and will study environmental engineering.

She said that she has spent the last year working on scholarship applications for 30 minutes every day. In total, she applied for about 30 scholarships.

She was one of three students at Park City High named semi-finalists for the scholarship last fall. The scholarship is given to 7,500 students across the country who are selected based on their scores on the standardized test the PSAT.

Ball said that she learned that she had won the scholarship while studying for AP tests. Her mom dropped her mail on her bed and Ball saw the letter. When she opened and read it, she was excited.

"It was nice that filling out the application actually ended up in getting some money," she said.

Her family will help to pay for her college education, so she is glad to reduce the burden by any amount that she can.

"Anything helps," she said.

She said that she is "happy and proud" to know that the work she put into school through all the years paid off. But she said that she would have worked hard even if she knew that she would not have won this scholarship.

"I try to do my best, whatever I am doing," she said.