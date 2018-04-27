Park City’s Lion’s Heart club continues to expand

The Lion's Heart club started in Park City two years ago and, in that time, participating students have already completed almost 2,000 hours of community service.

Lion's Heart is a national organization for young boys and girls that focuses on doing local service projects in its chapters. Karla Olson, chapter president in Park City, said the youth who participate learn how to run meetings, set up events and plan them from beginning to end. The club is currently recruiting members for next year.

"It's all about teens making a positive impact," she said. "It's been neat to watch the kids grow even over the last two years."

Olson said there are five Lion's Heart groups totaling 100 students, but they plan to open three more this year.

The club is open to students entering sixth to eleventh grades this fall.

The students have volunteered at retirement homes, made blankets for the Peace House and collected school materials for a classroom in Texas after Hurricane Harvey. Olson said that they have learned through the projects that even a little bit of service can go a long way.

She said that her favorite thing about the club is that it exposes youth to service projects at a young age.

"It makes volunteering a habit, and that's what I want these kids to do," she said. "They are going to want to volunteer as they go out to the world. It will just be second nature."

Those interested can register at lionsheartservice.org and click on the Park City chapter.