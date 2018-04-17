PC READS’ Dyslexia for a Day teaches parents and educators about the disorder

For individuals who have no problem reading, dyslexia can be a difficult condition to grasp.

For that reason, the nonprofit PC READS is hosting an event called "Dyslexia for a Day." Those attending will learn about dyslexia, a learning disorder that makes it difficult to read. The three-hour seminar is scheduled to take place on Saturday from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at the Blair Education Center at the Park City Hospital.

Elissa Aten, co-founder and president of PC READS, said that the organization held a similar event two years ago and it was successful. She and the other organizers decided to put on the event again.

It will include a presentation from Kelli Sandman-Hurley and Tracy Block-Zarestsky, national experts in the field from the Dyslexia Training Institute, Aten said. Those attending will participate in a simulation of dyslexia and learn about Structured Word Inquiry, an approach to teaching the structure of the English language. The event, which is free and open to the public, is co-sponsored by PC READS and The Hall Family Fund.

Karen Hall, who runs the Hall Family Fund, said that the event can be beneficial to anyone in the community, since dyslexia is such a common learning disability. Parents who have children struggling with dyslexia will be able to put themselves in their kids' shoes.

"It's especially important for parents to understand that they are not alone, and to understand what their child is up against every day," she said.

Teachers who attend can also be more aware of the struggles of dyslexia, she said.

Aten agreed.

"I think it is important for both parents and educators," she said. "The simulation helps them understand the frustration and anxiety that students have."

Plus, teachers can earn a certificate of attendance that can be put toward relicensure credits, she said.

Cheryl Henry, an English teacher at Treasure Mountain Junior High, attended the event two years ago. She said that she did not know much about the disorder, even though she teaches several kids who have been diagnosed with it.

Learning about dyslexia at the event intrigued her so much that she has spent the last two years attending seminars about dyslexia and studying it through articles and books.

"The seminar really opened up my mind to a whole journey," she said.

She said that learning about the disorder is important to help those who are struggling with it.

"If we don't understand this, we are missing the boat on 20 percent of the population," she said. "If we can help them find out what their strengths are, they are going to be empowered to do whole new things that they never thought of."

Hall said that she hopes that those who attend walk away with "peace of mind and a game plan" so that they can help the youth with dyslexia . For students who have the disorder, she would love to see them gain self-esteem and confidence from the event.

The deadline to register is Wednesday, April 18. Those wishing to attend can register here.