Robominers are best in the West

The Robominers, Park City High School's top robotics team, won the FIRST Tech Challenge West Super Regional Championship last weekend. The top 72 teams from 12 Western states competed in Spokane, Washington, said Laura Monty, co-coach of the robotics club.

The Robominers were part of a three-team alliance that won the competition. The team will now advance to the FIRST Tech Challenge World Championship in Houston, Texas, on April 18-21.

The Park City High team also won the Think award, which recognizes the best engineering notebook, and an award for its video about what FIRST robotics means to them. They also won second place for the Inspire award, which is given to the team that demonstrates team work, enthusiasm and professionalism.

The team is raising funds to help pay the expenses to go to the world championships. Those interested can donate at https://www.gofundme.com/park-city-robotics-trip-to-houston.