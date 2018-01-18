South Summit drama students show off talent in play

Pulling off timing for illusions in theater is extremely difficult. But this fall, South Summit High School's Drama Club succeeded in this challenge with the play "The Ghost of Canterville."

Performed Nov. 30 through Dec. 5, the story begins in present-day England when a family buys a chase in the town of Canterville. Having been warned of the ghost that haunts the house, they move in unaware of the hilarity that will ensue.

"After the [Slaters] meet the ghost they have a little feud," said Isaac Harry, president of the Drama Club. "… The whole family is just one heated fight until the very end when they find out why Sir Simon was condemned to his house."

Along with being president, Harry portrayed "Sir Simon de Canterville," the main character. Harry enjoyed being able to play the "playful" and "mean…ghost of the house." His favorite part, however, was being able to show Simon's "sensitive side" in his scene with female lead Alexcia Daughgard, who portrays Virginia Slater. Though the two characters are not ever romantically involved, they got to win over their audience by creating "a bond of friendship."

Included in the audience was director Sterling Draper, who was not too sure they were going to pull it off but thought the cast did "amazing." The full cast had about 27 actors with six members on stage crew. Though it was a large cast, members of the audience were amazed by Harry's performance and delighted in the complex special effects. The illusions included things like flying people, floating objects and luggage that moved by itself. As Harry said, the play kept the audience captivated from the time the narrator started her first monologue to the time they "bowed [their] last time on closing night at curtain call."

In order to achieve the acclaim, actors spent more than 32 hours each week at practice. The cast did their best to perfect the play but multiple members said nothing can be perfected.

Nevertheless, the actors said they tried their best and had a lot of fun. All of the hard work paid off, with people, including the principal, superintendent and public, claiming that some of the actors should do it as a profession — an opinion attested to by Draper.

Moreover, the Drama Club not only helped develop the students' acting skills, it also instilled skills like possessing a strong voice, leadership and teamwork. As president for two years, Isaac has been able to observe the formation of those qualities and said he is "very proud" of his classmates.