South Summit School District leases property while it awaits funding for new school

Despite its desire to get straight to work constructing a new school, South Summit School District is not building one on the acres it owns in the Kamas Valley just yet. In the meantime, it plans to lease the land.

The district is currently accepting bids to lease two separate district-owned properties in Kamas and Oakley. The properties can be used for cattle grazing or to keep horses or livestock, said Kip Bigelow, the business administrator for the district.

The district's 147 acres in Kamas is expected to have a lease period from April 1 to the end of September, because the district hopes it will be able to pass a bond this fall to fund a new school and construct the building on the land. Bigelow said the land, located at approximately 185 N. and 200 W., was purchased about a year ago with the intent to build a high school.

A $58.65 million bond for the high school project was voted down in 2017. No irrigation is allowed on the Kamas property, because the district wants to keep the land as dry as possible so it can build on it in the near future, Bigelow said. Ure Ranches most recently leased the land in Kamas.

The Oakley property, which is about 35 acres, is located at 4189 SR-32. The lease period is three years, but Bigelow said the district can terminate the lease if it needs the property for development.

The district owns a total of three undeveloped properties in its boundaries, he said. The third one, located in Francis, is not currently up for lease. Bigelow said all three plots were purchased for future development, but the district leases the land while they are not in use.

"It's an opportunity to generate revenue on land that is not currently being used for school purposes," he said.

Last year, the district made a little more than $9,300 from the Kamas land, $4,995 from the Francis land and $3,500 on the Oakley land, according to Bigelow.

The deadlines to submit a bid for a lease is Jan. 16 for the Kamas property and Feb. 11 for the Oakley property, according to public releases. Bids should be submitted to Bigelow. The leases will be awarded shortly after the deadlines.