VIDEO: Park City High School students to stage walkout for stricter gun laws

Park City High School students will be staging a walkout this week to protest gun violence in schools and advocate for stricter gun laws.

The students will also be performing a “die-in.” That will be part of the walkout, scheduled to take place in conjunction with similar events across the nation.