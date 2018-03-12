VIDEO: Park City High School students to stage walkout for stricter gun laws
March 12, 2018
Park City High School students will be staging a walkout this week to protest gun violence in schools and advocate for stricter gun laws.
The students will also be performing a “die-in.” That will be part of the walkout, scheduled to take place in conjunction with similar events across the nation.
