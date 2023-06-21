Educational equity policy for Park City School District is unanimously adopted

Park City Board of Education President Andrew Caplan listens Tuesday evening at a meeting where the board unanimously adopted an educational equity policy after months of debate. David Jackson/Park Record

The Park City Board of Education on Tuesday unanimously approved an educational equity policy for the school district that has been in the making for years.

The purpose of Educational Equity Policy 1006 — which works in concert with the existing Safe Schools Policy and policies prohibiting bullying, cyberbullying, harassment, hazing, discrimination and retaliation — is to provide a safe and welcoming environment allowing all students to achieve to their academic and social potential.

“The board recognizes that each student comes to PCSD with different backgrounds, barriers, levels of prior education and academic/social needs that are recognized, acknowledged and supported by educators,” the policy states. “Our policy gives direction to the Park City School District to incorporate principles of educational equity within all programs, operations, practices including adoption of curriculum, professional development, programming, and hiring recommendations of all staff.”

The 5-0 vote followed months of public comment and debate about the policy. Proponents said it would give all students the opportunity to learn and help battle discrimination, while opponents countered it would create bias and lower academic standards.

Board President Andrew Caplan, who says the policy codifies what the district already was doing, estimated 65% of the feedback was in favor of the policy and 35% against it. The policy was tweaked in response to the comments.

To ensure district programs and learning environments comply with applicable law, the board is directing Superintendent Jill Gildea or her designees to monitor and report annually on the progress of the educational equity framework in the policy. An implementation plan will address systemic changes to increase student attainment and outcomes.

Park City School District Superintendent Jill Gildea at a meeting of the Park City Board of Education on Tuesday, June 20, where the board unanimously adopted an educational equity policy. The board directed Gildea or her designees to monitor and report annually on the policy. David Jackson/Park Record

“I just want to say thanks to so many different people who put in the work on this,” Wendy Crossland, the board’s vice president, said.

The district did master planning in 2017 and created a mission statement to support all children to reach their academic and social potential. Caplan said all policy and budget decisions have been made using that statement as a guiding principle.

Educational equity goes beyond the static definition of equality, where all students are treated in an identical or equal manner, according to the policy.

“Instead, educational equity fosters a barrier-free environment where all students’ needs are met in order to have the opportunity to benefit at their full and optimal potential as learner,” the policy says. “The goal is to give each student what they need to reach their potential whether that is remediation or skills building, acceleration, social/emotional support, or any other tool that is available to educators.”

The district plans to ensure an equitable and inclusive learning environment by raising the achievement of all students; counteracting biased practices that perpetuate achievement disparities and opportunity gaps; developing self-awareness, self-advocacy skills and the knowledge to maintain healthy lifestyles that provide balance in life and improve well-being; and ensuring all students graduate ready to succeed in a racially and culturally diverse community.

“The PCSD Board of Education holds itself, the District, and school-site decision-makers, faculty, and support staff accountable for building a District-wide commitment to educational equity consistent with applicable law,” the policy states.