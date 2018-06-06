Election 2018: Summit County mails GOP, Democratic ballots

Summit County voters eligible to cast a ballot in a primary election should check the mailbox or post-office box this week.

The Republican and Democratic parties are holding primaries this month with the balloting conducted through the mail. The parties must whittle the field for Election Day in November through the primary.

On the Democratic side, Summit County voters will help pick a candidate in the 1st Congressional District. Lee Castillo and Kurt Weiland want the nomination. The winner will challenge the incumbent Republican, Rep. Rob Bishop, in a heavily GOP district.

Democrats in Summit County will also help select the party's nominee in District 26 of the state Senate. Eileen Gallagher and Pat Vaughn are vying to represent the party.

Registered Democrats will receive a primary ballot. Voters who are unaffiliated may receive a Democratic ballot by calling the Summit County Clerk's Office or requesting one online on the state election website, vote.utah.gov. District 26 of the Senate covers a wide swath of land stretching from Summit County to the Uinta Basin. Park City, the Kamas Valley and parts of the Snyderville Basin south of Interstate 80 are within District 26.

The Republican primary ticket, meanwhile, is led by the contest for the U.S. Senate nomination between Mitt Romney and Mike Kennedy. Summit County voters will also help the GOP pick a candidate in District 26 of the state Senate. Three people are on the ballot — Ronald Winterton, Jack Rubin and Brian Gorum. Registered Republicans will receive a ballot.

The ballots were scheduled to be mailed on Tuesday and expected to arrive Friday or Saturday. They must carry a postmark of June 25 or earlier if they are returned through the mail. They can also be dropped off at the Clerk's Office through the day of the primary, June 26. There will be drop boxes at the Marsac Building, Sheldon Richins Building, City Hall in Coalville, the county services building in Kamas and Fresh Market in Jeremy Ranch. The ballots in the drop boxes will be collected for the final time at 8 p.m. on June 26.

On the day of the primary, voting centers will be operating at the Marsac Building, the Sheldon Richins Building, the county services building in Kamas and the City Hall in Coalville. The centers will provide assistance to voters, offer a drop box for ballots and provide an opportunity to use a touchscreen voting machine to print a ballot to put in a drop box.

Voting will also be available in the Clerk's Office in Coalville from 8 a.m. until 5 p.m. from June 19 until June 22. The voting at the office is designed for people who did not receive a ballot or need assistance.

Summit County Clerk Kent Jones said approximately 13,000 ballots were anticipated to be mailed. Of the total, upward of 8,000 were Republican and the remainder Democratic. The 13,000 are a little more than half of the registered voters in Summit County.

Jones projects turnout between the two parties will range from 30 percent to 35 percent.

"Typically, a June primary is not a high turnout," Jones said.

For more information, contact the Clerk's Office at 615-3204.