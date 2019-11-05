Election 2019: Results for Park City Council race, South Summit schools bond, more

Note: Results here, released by the Summit County Clerk’s Office Tuesday evening, are preliminary.

Park City Council

Incumbents Nann Worel and Becca Gerber earned reelection, while Max Doilney also appears won a City Council seat, according to the preliminary results.

Order of finish:

• Nann Worel: 1,452 votes

• Becca Gerber: 1,414 votes

• Max Doilney: 863 votes

• Ed Parigian: 701 votes

• Deanna Rhodes: 651 votes

• Daniel Lewis: 199 votes

South Summit School District bond

The South Summit School District’s $87 million bond to fund a new high school appeared to be defeated by a tally of 1,304 against the bond to 1,184 in favor.

North Summit Recreation District tax increase

Voters appeared to narrowly support the North Summit Recreation’s tax increase by a vote of 672 in favor of the increase to 662 against it.

Oakley City Council

Dave Neff, Joe Frazier and Tom Smart were the top vote-getters for the three open seats in the Oakley City Council race, according to the preliminary results.

Order of finish:

• Dave Neff: 383 votes

• Joe Frazier: 317 votes

• Tom Smart: 233 votes

• Les England: 218

• Lorrie Hoggan: 187

South Summit Fire District

Kent Leavitt and Jackson Coleman won seats on the South Summit Fire District.

Order of finish:

• Kent Leavitt: 1,274 votes

• Jackson Coleman: 1,154 votes

• John Moon: 822 votes