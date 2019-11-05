Election 2019: Results for Park City Council race, South Summit schools bond, more
Note: Results here, released by the Summit County Clerk’s Office Tuesday evening, are preliminary.
Park City Council
Incumbents Nann Worel and Becca Gerber earned reelection, while Max Doilney also appears won a City Council seat, according to the preliminary results.
Order of finish:
• Nann Worel: 1,452 votes
• Becca Gerber: 1,414 votes
• Max Doilney: 863 votes
• Ed Parigian: 701 votes
• Deanna Rhodes: 651 votes
• Daniel Lewis: 199 votes
South Summit School District bond
The South Summit School District’s $87 million bond to fund a new high school appeared to be defeated by a tally of 1,304 against the bond to 1,184 in favor.
North Summit Recreation District tax increase
Voters appeared to narrowly support the North Summit Recreation’s tax increase by a vote of 672 in favor of the increase to 662 against it.
Oakley City Council
Dave Neff, Joe Frazier and Tom Smart were the top vote-getters for the three open seats in the Oakley City Council race, according to the preliminary results.
Order of finish:
• Dave Neff: 383 votes
• Joe Frazier: 317 votes
• Tom Smart: 233 votes
• Les England: 218
• Lorrie Hoggan: 187
South Summit Fire District
Kent Leavitt and Jackson Coleman won seats on the South Summit Fire District.
Order of finish:
• Kent Leavitt: 1,274 votes
• Jackson Coleman: 1,154 votes
• John Moon: 822 votes
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
Park City voters give incumbents Nann Worel, Becca Gerber another term, add Max Doilney to City Council
Worel was the top finisher, garnering 1,452 votes. Gerber finished second with 1,414 votes, while Doilney captured the third seat with 863 votes, according to the preliminary tally.