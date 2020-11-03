Election Day 2020 preliminary results
After weeks of voting, the polls are officially closed. Here’s a rundown of election night results in Summit County.
These results are preliminary and do not include ballots that arrived to the Summit County Clerk’s Office after Friday. The Clerk’s Office is quarantining due to a staffer’s exposure to COVID-19.
Statehouse
Results reflect district-wide tally
House District 54 (Wasatch County has not reported):
• Democrat Meaghan Miller 72.65% (4,853 votes); Republican Mike Kohler 27.35% (1,827 votes)
House District 53 (Daggett and Morgan counties have not reported):
• Republican Kera Birkeland 55% (6,744 votes); Democrat Cheryl Butler 45% (5,518 votes)
House District 28:
• Democrat Brian King 77.4% (11,507 votes); Republican Carol Hunter 22.6% (3,363 votes)
Senate District 19 (Morgan County has not reported):
• Republican John D. Johnson 52.6% (16,283 votes); Democrat Katy Owens 47.4% (14,679 votes)
School board
Park City Board of Education District 2:
• Andrew Caplan 64% (1,314 votes); write-in (Thomas Cooke) 36% (738 votes)
South Summit Board of Education District 1:
• Wendy Radke 54.2% (251 votes); Wade Woolstenhulme 45.8% (212 votes)
South Summit Board of Education District 2:
• Dan Eckert 57.1% (320 votes); David Darcey 42.9% (240 votes)
South Summit Board of Education District 3:
• Lynda Whitmore 65% (282 votes); Dustin Hatch 35% (152 votes)
North Summit Board of Education District 3:
• Clark O. Staley 55.62% (178 votes); Shane Robertson 44.38% (142 votes)
Proposition 21 (RAP tax)
• 77.6% in favor (13,660 votes); 22.4% opposed (3,950 votes)
President
• Summit County: Democrat Joseph Biden 64.2% (11,733 votes); Republican Donald Trump 33.5% (6,122 votes)
Utah governor
• Summit County: Democrat Chris Peterson 10,093 votes; Republican Spencer Cox 7,087 votes
• Statewide: Peterson 32.5% (288,961 votes); Cox 63.1% (561,773 votes)
1st Congressional District
• Summit County: Democrat Darren Parry 10,453 votes; Republican Blake Moore 6,653 votes
• Districtwide: Parry 32.7% (78,203 votes); Moore 67.3% (160,653 votes)
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Park City and Summit County make the Park Record's work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User
Park City school board incumbent takes commanding election night lead over write-in challenger
In one of the most closely watched local races this election, preliminary results showed Park City Board of Education President Andrew Caplan with a nearly two-to-one vote margin over write-in candidate Thomas Cooke.