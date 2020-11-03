Election Day 2020 preliminary results

Poll worker Amy Regan speaks with Amanda Ramsey about her ballot Tuesday at the drive-thru voting location at the Summit County Fairgrounds in Coalville.

After weeks of voting, the polls are officially closed. Here’s a rundown of election night results in Summit County.

These results are preliminary and do not include ballots that arrived to the Summit County Clerk’s Office after Friday. The Clerk’s Office is quarantining due to a staffer’s exposure to COVID-19.

Statehouse

Results reflect district-wide tally

House District 54 (Wasatch County has not reported):

• Democrat Meaghan Miller 72.65% (4,853 votes); Republican Mike Kohler 27.35% (1,827 votes)

House District 53 (Daggett and Morgan counties have not reported):

• Republican Kera Birkeland 55% (6,744 votes); Democrat Cheryl Butler 45% (5,518 votes)

House District 28:

• Democrat Brian King 77.4% (11,507 votes); Republican Carol Hunter 22.6% (3,363 votes)

Senate District 19 (Morgan County has not reported):

• Republican John D. Johnson 52.6% (16,283 votes); Democrat Katy Owens 47.4% (14,679 votes)

School board

Park City Board of Education District 2:

• Andrew Caplan 64% (1,314 votes); write-in (Thomas Cooke) 36% (738 votes)

South Summit Board of Education District 1:

• Wendy Radke 54.2% (251 votes); Wade Woolstenhulme 45.8% (212 votes)

South Summit Board of Education District 2:

• Dan Eckert 57.1% (320 votes); David Darcey 42.9% (240 votes)

South Summit Board of Education District 3:

• Lynda Whitmore 65% (282 votes); Dustin Hatch 35% (152 votes)

North Summit Board of Education District 3:

• Clark O. Staley 55.62% (178 votes); Shane Robertson 44.38% (142 votes)

Proposition 21 (RAP tax)

• 77.6% in favor (13,660 votes); 22.4% opposed (3,950 votes)

President

• Summit County: Democrat Joseph Biden 64.2% (11,733 votes); Republican Donald Trump 33.5% (6,122 votes)

Utah governor

• Summit County: Democrat Chris Peterson 10,093 votes; Republican Spencer Cox 7,087 votes

• Statewide: Peterson 32.5% (288,961 votes); Cox 63.1% (561,773 votes)

1st Congressional District

• Summit County: Democrat Darren Parry 10,453 votes; Republican Blake Moore 6,653 votes

• Districtwide: Parry 32.7% (78,203 votes); Moore 67.3% (160,653 votes)