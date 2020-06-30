Election results: Malena Stevens holds large lead in Summit County Council primary; Johnson, Kohler ahead in Statehouse races

An Election Day sign.

Park Record file photo

Election night in Summit County left Malena Stevens in a commanding position to become the next county councilor, as she leads the Democratic primary race by nearly 1,000 votes over fellow Snyderville Basin Planning Commissioner Canice Harte, according to preliminary results released Tuesday.

This primary was unique because of the COVID-19 pandemic, and the Summit County Clerk’s Office still has to count additional ballots, including those received on Election Day. As of Tuesday’s tally, Stevens had garnered 1,821 votes (68.67%) to Harte’s 831 (31.33%).

Harte acknowledged the deficit in a message to The Park Record Tuesday evening.

“I wish Malena the best of luck and am excited to get back to work on the planning commission,” Harte wrote.

Stevens said she was honored by the support her campaign received.

Support Local Journalism Donate



“I feel honored that … I have that much support and that it’s at a place that we can move forward and get to work, so I’m very excited and I’m very honored,” she said late Tuesday.

The preliminary results included ballots that had been processed as of Monday. The County Clerk’s Office is quarantining mail once it is received, and roughly 800 ballots that arrived in the mail Tuesday morning were not included in the results, nor were any that were placed in drop boxes after Monday morning, Chief Deputy Clerk Kellie Robinson said.

In a change for this election, ballots could be postmarked until Election Day itself, meaning it’s likely they will continue to trickle in throughout the week.

The County Council race is partisan, meaning only Democrats and unaffiliated or Republican voters who requested a Democratic ballot could participate. Data from the County Clerk’s Office indicates 6,175 Democratic ballots were sent out and 2,668 were returned, for a 43% turnout.

In the 2016 primary, the response rate was 23.75%. In 2018, that number was 44.35%.

The Clerk’s Office plans to release the next batch of returns Thursday, with the official results expected to be finalized the week of July 20.

Other important races

Results are preliminary and do not include ballots received Tuesday due to COVID-19. Updated tallies are expected to be released Thursday, though final results may not be known until the middle of July.

1st Congressional District, GOP

Blake Moore and Bob Stevenson left Election Day in a tight race for the GOP nomination in the 1st Congressional District. Moore was the top vote-getter, with 30.23% of the vote (27,653 votes), but Stevenson was close at 29.60% (27,077 votes). Kerry Gibson and Katie Witt lagged behind at 23.45% (21,454 votes) and 16.73% (15,301 votes), respectively.



Summit County tilted toward Moore, who earned 1,648 votes in the county. Witt, the next closest candidate, garnered 948 votes in the county.

1st Congressional District, Democratic

Darren Parry took the lead in the Democratic 1st Congressional District race, meanwhile, with 52.52% of the vote (8,917 votes) to Jamie Cheek’s 47.48% (8,060 votes). The vote was evenly split in Summit County, with Parry edging Cheek by four votes, 1,287 to 1,283.

State Senate District 19, GOP

John D. Johnson leads Johnny Ferry in the race for the Republican nomination in state Senate District 19. Johnson garnered 55.94% of the vote (4,310 votes) to Ferry’s 44.06% (3,395 votes). In Summit County, Johnson narrowly edged Ferry, 818 votes to 799.

State House District 54, GOP

Mike Kohler appears positioned to advance to November’s general election in state House District 54, taking 68.4% of the vote (4,895 votes) against Randy Favero’s 31.6% (2,261 votes). Favero, who lives in the Park City area, bested Kohler in Summit County, 825 votes to 437.

South Summit Board of Education Precinct 2

Incumbent Dan Eckert received the most votes in the Precinct 2 race, with 37.21% of the vote (128 votes), while David Darcey was in second place, with 33.72% (116 votes). Mark Mataya was in third, at 29.07% (100 votes). The race is not partisan, meaning the top two vote-getters will face off in November.