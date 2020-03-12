Election season kicks off in Summit County Friday with the opening of the weeklong candidate filing window

While presidential politics have been in full swing for months, just days after Super Tuesday the local election season is ramping up as the filing window for candidates opens on Friday.

Candidates who want to run for office must declare so during a roughly one-week period running from Friday, March 13, to Thursday, March 19. They have to go to the Summit County Clerk’s office in Coalville during regular business hours, pay a filing fee and submit paperwork including a declaration of candidacy and a pledge of fair campaign practices.

In Summit County, there are seats up for election on the state, county and school board levels.

State races

This year, in addition to the three Utah House of Representatives seats that are contested every two years, Sen. Allen Christensen’s District 19 seat is up for grabs.

The North Ogden Republican has announced he will not seek a fifth term in the seat that covers portions of Morgan, Weber and Summit counties.

Democrat Katy Owens and Republican Johnny Ferry have signaled their intention to run for the seat, while Democrat Chris Neville announced he will no longer run and endorsed Owens. Senate terms are four years.

The county has three representatives in the House: Democratic Rep. Brian King, District 28; and Republican Reps. Logan Wilde in District 53 and Tim Quinn in District 54.

All three seats will be up for election this fall for two-year terms.

County races

There are six Summit County officials whose seats are up for election in November. All but one of the incumbents have decided to run again, and all are running as Democrats.

In addition to three seats on the County Council, the county’s assessor, recorder and treasurer positions will be on the ballot. On the council, it’s seats A, B and C, which are held by Roger Armstrong, Doug Clyde and Kim Carson, respectively.

Carson has announced she will not run again, and two members of the Snyderville Basin Planning Commission have announced their intention to run for her seat: Canice Harte and Malena Stevens.

Pinebrook resident Jill Fellow announced she would seek a council seat, as well, and is running as a Democrat. She is the chair of the Women’s Caucus for the Utah Democratic Party and said she would announce which seat she is targeting when she files.

No Republicans have announced their intention to run, according to the Summit County Republican Party, possibly repeating a 2018 election in which the GOP did not field any candidates for six county positions.

Assessor Stephanie Larsen, Recorder Rhonda Francis and Treasurer Corrie Forsling all said they will seek another term.

The latter three seats are finishing up six-year terms, though not all of them served the full time. A change was made in 2014 to stagger the elections of county officials so that not all of the elected department head positions — which also include the clerk, sheriff and attorney — would be up for election in the same year. Beginning in 2021, the terms will revert back to four years and the other positions will be up for election in 2022.

School board races

Each of the county’s three school districts will have three board of education seats up for election. School board members are elected to four-year terms and the areas they represent are geographically bound. School board races are non-partisan.

In Park City, Anne Peters represents District 1, which comprises the Old Town, Prospector, Thaynes Canyon and Deer Valley neighborhoods.

The District 2 seat is held by Board of Education President Andrew Caplan, and includes Highland Estates, Snyder’s Mill and the northern part of Park Meadows.

Wendy Crossland holds the District 3 seat, which comprises Silver Springs, Park West, Quarry Mountain and the southern part of Park Meadows.

The open seats in the North Summit School District are held by Susan Richins, Waylon Bond and Heather Staley.

In South Summit, Board of Education President Suni Woolstenhulme’s seat is on the ballot, alongside those held by Dan Eckert and Jim Snyder.