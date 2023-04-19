 Elk-cellent sculpture | ParkRecord.com
Elk-cellent sculpture

Fetching new elk sculptures appeared recently along S.R 224 at the west end of the Swaner nature preserve, where elk and other wildlife, including moose and mule deer, have been known to cross — or attempt to cross — the highway, which the sculptures also appear to be doing.
David Jackson/Park Record

