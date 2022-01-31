Epic Pass at Snowbasin Resort

Experience Snowbasin, Utah on the Epic Pass

Snowbasin Resort, located just one-hour north of Park City, has partnered with the industry-leading Epic Pass. We are excited to become the second Epic Pass Utah resort and form this alliance to provide additional benefits for our pass holders. We’re thrilled to introduce Utah Epic Pass holders and those around the world to our renowned resort. Snowbasin is and will continue to be, 100% independently-owned and operated.

*The Epic Merchant Pass (7 days of access) and Epic Local Merchant Pass (2 days of access) are accepted at Snowbasin Resort.

The Epic Pass Blackout dates apply to the Epic Local Pass and Epic Day Passes Purchased Without Holiday Access

November 26-27, 2021

December 26-31, 2021

January 15, 2022

February 19-20, 2022

For questions about eligibility, call Vail Resorts Customer Service: (970)-754-0008, 8 a.m. – 6 p.m. MT Daily.

Unaccepted Passes

Any pass not listed above will not be accepted at Snowbasin Resort. This includes:

Epic Military Pass: Snowbasin offers its own Military Premier Pass

Epic College Pass: Only Epic Local College Pass is valid

Epic 1-3 Day Pass: Only Epic 4-7 Day Passes are accepted

Epic Australia Pass

Park City Youth Pass

Snowbasin Premier Pass Benefits

Snowbasin Premier Pass Holders receive 50% off the one-day ticket rate at any Vail owned and operated resorts. Lift tickets can be purchased in advance by calling 970-754-0005. Lift ticket availability can be viewed on the lift ticket pages for each resort prior to calling Vail Resorts. This benefit is non-transferable and only the Snowbasin named pass holder can use this benefit.

Snowbasin Premier Pass holders will reserve their ticket at full price at the time of reservation. When you get to the resort, take your season pass to the ticket window to receive a 50% off credit to the credit card on file.

Vail Resorts owned and operated destinations include:

California: Heavenly, Northstar, Kirkwood

Colorado: Vail, Beaver Creek, Breckenridge, Keystone, Crested Butte

Indiana: Paoli Peaks

Michigan: Mt. Brighton

Minnesota: Afton Alps

Missouri: Hidden Valley, Snow Creek

New Hampshire: Mt. Sunapee, Wildcat Mountain, Attatash Mountain Resort, Crotched Mountain

New York: Hunter Mountain

Ohio: Alpine Valley, Boston Mills, Brandywine, Mad River Mountain

Pennsylvania: Liberty Mountain Resort, Roundtop Mountain Resort, Whitetail Resort, Jack Frost, Big Boulder

Utah: Park City

Vermont: Stowe, Okemo, Mount Snow

Washington: Stevens Pass

Wisconsin: Wilmot Mountain

British Columbia: Whistler Blackomb

Australia: Perisher, Falls Creek, Hotham

For details on full benefits, click here !