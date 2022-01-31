Epic Pass at Snowbasin Resort
Experience Snowbasin, Utah on the Epic Pass
Snowbasin Resort, located just one-hour north of Park City, has partnered with the industry-leading Epic Pass. We are excited to become the second Epic Pass Utah resort and form this alliance to provide additional benefits for our pass holders. We’re thrilled to introduce Utah Epic Pass holders and those around the world to our renowned resort. Snowbasin is and will continue to be, 100% independently-owned and operated.
The Epic Pass Blackout dates apply to the Epic Local Pass and Epic Day Passes Purchased Without Holiday Access
- November 26-27, 2021
- December 26-31, 2021
- January 15, 2022
- February 19-20, 2022
For questions about eligibility, call Vail Resorts Customer Service: (970)-754-0008, 8 a.m. – 6 p.m. MT Daily.
Unaccepted Passes
Any pass not listed above will not be accepted at Snowbasin Resort. This includes:
- Epic Military Pass: Snowbasin offers its own Military Premier Pass
- Epic College Pass: Only Epic Local College Pass is valid
- Epic 1-3 Day Pass: Only Epic 4-7 Day Passes are accepted
- Epic Australia Pass
- Park City Youth Pass
Snowbasin Premier Pass Benefits
Snowbasin Premier Pass Holders receive 50% off the one-day ticket rate at any Vail owned and operated resorts. Lift tickets can be purchased in advance by calling 970-754-0005. Lift ticket availability can be viewed on the lift ticket pages for each resort prior to calling Vail Resorts. This benefit is non-transferable and only the Snowbasin named pass holder can use this benefit.
Snowbasin Premier Pass holders will reserve their ticket at full price at the time of reservation. When you get to the resort, take your season pass to the ticket window to receive a 50% off credit to the credit card on file.
Vail Resorts owned and operated destinations include:
- California: Heavenly, Northstar, Kirkwood
- Colorado: Vail, Beaver Creek, Breckenridge, Keystone, Crested Butte
- Indiana: Paoli Peaks
- Michigan: Mt. Brighton
- Minnesota: Afton Alps
- Missouri: Hidden Valley, Snow Creek
- New Hampshire: Mt. Sunapee, Wildcat Mountain, Attatash Mountain Resort, Crotched Mountain
- New York: Hunter Mountain
- Ohio: Alpine Valley, Boston Mills, Brandywine, Mad River Mountain
- Pennsylvania: Liberty Mountain Resort, Roundtop Mountain Resort, Whitetail Resort, Jack Frost, Big Boulder
- Utah: Park City
- Vermont: Stowe, Okemo, Mount Snow
- Washington: Stevens Pass
- Wisconsin: Wilmot Mountain
- British Columbia: Whistler Blackomb
- Australia: Perisher, Falls Creek, Hotham
For details on full benefits, click here!
