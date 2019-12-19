EpicPromise delivers grants to Park City nonprofits

Vail Resorts EpicPromise is pleased to announce the recipients of the 2019-2020 community grants cycle. Thirty-six local nonprofit organizations received $3.8 million in grant support aimed at supporting the issues that matter most to the Park City community. Across the company, Vail Resorts will give $14 million in support to more than 350 community nonprofits throughout the upcoming year.

“Since day one of SOS Outreach over 25 years ago, Vail Resorts EpicPromise has demonstrated a dedication to the community unlike anyone else,” said Seth Ehrlich, executive director of SOS Outreach. “What’s truly unique about our partnership is the ability to engage Vail Resorts employees across all departments toward one goal — helping SOS Outreach youth gear up for life through mentoring outdoors. The strength of our partnership and dedication and passion of every Vail Resorts employee makes our mission possible and reflects the communities that we call home.”

All grant decisions are made locally by Park City Mountain Resort employees. These employees volunteer to serve on the local Giving Council and review all grant applications. Throughout the year, senior leaders and other employees engage with community stakeholders and nonprofit leaders to better understand the needs of Park City residents and use this information to ensure all contributions match local needs. Across North America, Vail Resorts EpicPromise community investment focuses on youth and the environment.

Grant recipients in Park City are as follows:

• Alf Engen Ski Museum Foundation

• Basin Recreation

• Big Brothers Big Sisters of Utah

• Children’s Justice Center

• Christian Center of Park City

• Connect Summit County

• EATS Park City

• Egyptian Theatre

• Friends of Utah Avalanche Forecast Center

• Habitat for Humanity of Summit and Wasatch Counties

• Kimball Art Center

• KPCW

• Live Like Sam

• Mountainlands Community Housing

• Mountain Trails Foundation

• National Ability Center

• Park City Community Foundation

• Park City Education Foundation

• Park City Municipal Recreation

• Park City Performing Arts Foundation

• Park City Rotary Foundation

• Park City Tots

• Peace House

• People’s Health Clinic

• Recycle Utah

• She Jumps

• Shining Stars Preschool

• SOS Outreach

• Summit Community Gardens

• Summit County Library

• Summit Land Conservancy

• Swaner Preserve and EcoCenter

• Utah Clean Energy Alliance

• Weilenmann School of Discovery

• Young Riders

• Youth Sports Alliance