ESPN reporter Kate Fagan and yoga expert Kathryn Budig to discuss mental health in Park City

While Kate Fagan's career as a sports journalist has taken her to Vivint Smart Home Arena multiple times, next week is set to be her first time visiting Park City and, possibly, skiing, she said.

Fagan, an ESPN reporter, and her fiancee, widely published yoga instructor Kathryn Budig, are scheduled to visit Park City for a series of events hosted by the mental health awareness nonprofit CONNECT Summit County. Fagan's talks and Budig's yoga class will incorporate themes from "What Made Maddy Run," a book Fagan authored telling the story of Madison Holleran. Holleran, a star athlete at the elite University of Pennsylvania, died by suicide in 2014, and the book investigates the role that pressure and social media played in her mental health, as well as in the broader culture among young people in America today.

Fagan will present a series of talks, one at Park City High School on Wednesday, April 4, and one for the public, with free admission, at the Park City Hospital on Thursday, April 5, from 6 to 9 p.m. Budig will lead a yoga session at Tadasana Yoga Studio on Saturday, April 7, from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Tickets run $70.

Fagan, formerly a star basketball player for the University of Colorado Buffaloes and now a regular contributor to ESPN on- and off-air, knows a thing or two about pressure. She said she hopes her presentation to PCHS, a student body consistently rated among the top in the state in academics, will strike a chord.

"The thing that's been mindblowing about this generation is that it's been one of the most emotionally intelligent generations we've ever had," Fagan said. "The more aware we can make high school students right now, the more they can take ownership and try to really look at themselves and see how they can help their peers."

As a whole, Fagan wants her and Budig's presentations to draw a broader audience than those who are already aware of the youth mental health crisis.

"This is going to be a conversation for anyone with kids on how to understand what our culture is doing right now and behaving that might be impacting their brains, so that we can be more proactive about it rather than just waiting until there's a triage crisis situation," she said.

The first 100 attendees present for Fagan's talk at the Park City Hospital will receive a free copy of "What Made Maddy Run."

Budig, former yoga editor for Women's Health and co-host of ESPNW's "Free Cookies" podcast with Fagan, will incorporate the same themes from "What Made Maddy Run" in a more physical fashion, according to CONNECT executive director Shauna Wiest.

"Everyone will get a good sweat," Wiest said. "She's going to pick up on a lot of the themes of body image, social media; why struggle is not weakness."

The class will include mantra meditation, breathwork, challenging postures, and more, Wiest said.

Wiest said the effort to bring Budig and Fagan, both of whom are well known in their fields, came after she and others at CONNECT read "What Made Maddy Run" themselves and found it applicable to Park City's culture.

"When I was explaining this book to several of the Park City High School students, they said, 'Oh my gosh, I'm applying to that school; that sounds like me,'" she said. "We want people to really sit up and listen."

More information on the events can be found at CONNECT Summit County's website.