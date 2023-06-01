Feline frenzy: June deemed adopt a cat month

Though we happen to be all about dogs with three running around the office here at The Park Record, our love for animals extends to cats as well. With the Humane Society of Utah declaring this month Adopt a Cat Month, we felt it pertinent to speak on behalf of the charming qualities these kitties possess.

As any cat owner knows, there are many joys and rewards of feline companionship, and HSU emphasizes some of the advantages in a recent press release. Cats are known to provide loyal companionship and unconditional love. Studies have shown they can help relieve stress and anxiety, even lowering blood pressure. With their adorable obsession with laser pointers, a soothing purr and low-maintenance care, these animals are sure to bring a positive energy to your home. And a personal favorite — cats are the superior fly-catchers, meaning endless entertainment for them and a pest-free home for you.

Moose, Courtesy of Nuzzle & Co. website.

Maleficent, Courtesy of Nuzzles & Co. website.

There are many lovable felines seeking adoption locally at Park City’s Nuzzles & Co., at the HSU in Murray and Best Friends Animal Society in Salt Lake City. Just shared on the Nuzzles & Co. Facebook is an adorable gray-and-white kitten only 10 weeks old, named Squeaky Easter. Listed on their website are other cats eagerly waiting adoption, such as Maleficent, a gray-striped tabby, and Moose, black-and-white with stunning green eyes. These animal shelters are each on a mission to find pets a good home here in Utah; give them a call today.