Felony charges accuse Kamas man of hiding cameras in woman’s home

Summit County's 3rd District Court.

Park Record file photo

A Kamas man has been charged with several felonies including voyeurism with a minor victim and sexual exploitation of a minor after, authorities say, he installed three hidden video cameras in a woman’s home, including in her bathroom.

Matthew Ryan Ingoldsby, 48, was charged Friday in Summit County’s 3rd District Court with burglary and two counts of sexual exploitation of a minor, second-degree felonies; tampering with a witness and voyeurism with a minor victim, third-degree felonies; and one count of voyeurism, a class A misdemeanor.

The Park Record is naming the suspect because of the seriousness of the allegations.

According to charging documents, Ingoldsby entered the woman’s home without permission and placed hidden cameras pointing at her bed, shower and above her bathroom sink.

Support Local Journalism Donate



He saved 57 videos and 57 images to an electronic device, including nude images of the woman and a child and a video of the child semi-nude on the toilet, the documents state.

According to a probable cause affidavit, Ingoldsby asked a police officer if the situation would be resolved if the woman decided not to press charges and days later texted the woman, begging her not to press charges. That resulted in the felony witness tampering charge, the affidavit states.

Ingoldsby was booked into the Summit County Jail March 31 and quickly thereafter released on his own recognizance. Second-degree felonies carry a penalty of up to fifteen years in prison.

The Summit County Attorney’s Office has said it has been taking steps to reduce the jail population because of the COVID-19 pandemic, though it was unclear whether Ingoldsby was released because of the unique circumstances brought on by the pandemic.

Ingoldsby’s initial court appearance is scheduled for June 1.