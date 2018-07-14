Filing window for Summit County recorder’s seat opens soon

The Summit County Council officially declared the recorder's position vacant on Wednesday and recognized Rhonda Francis as the interim department head until the end of the month.

The clerk's office has begun advertising the open seat and will begin accepting declarations of candidacy on July 16. Candidates have until Friday, July 20, at 5 p.m. They must file in person at the clerk's office between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. The filing fee is $293.54.

Former recorder MaryAnn Trussell announced in June that she would be resigning more than two years before her term was set to expire. Her last day was June 30.

Francis has served as chief civil deputy for five years and took over as interim department head July 1. She will occupy the position for 30 days while the Summit County Democratic Party nominates someone to serve through the end of 2018. She announced that she will be seeking the remainder of Trussell's term.

The Council's announcement allows the Summit County Democratic and Republican parties to begin recruiting candidates to place on the ballot in November. The parties will need to submit candidates to the clerk's office before Sept. 2 so the name of one candidate can be certified and placed on the ballot. Once voters select a permanent replacement, the candidate will be sworn in for a two-year term beginning Jan. 1.