UPDATED: Park City voters advance five in City Hall contest, but one slot undecided

Two Park City Council incumbents routed the field in a Tuesday primary contest as they advanced to Election Day alongside three other contenders with the final spot on the November ballot undecided, seeming to reinforce for now the broad community support for the City Hall agenda.

City Councilor Nann Worel was the No. 1 finisher, according to preliminary results released on Tuesday. She grabbed 948 votes, or 27.6 percent. The other incumbent City Councilor on the ballot, Becca Gerber, took second place with 903 votes, or 26.3 percent.

The other candidates trailed by more than 10 percentage points. Their results, in order of finish:

• Max Doilney, 517 votes, or 15 percent

• Ed Parigian, 383 votes, or 11.1 percent

• Deanna Rhodes, 355 votes, or 10.3 percent

• Chadwick Fairbanks III, 167 votes, or 4.9 percent

• Daniel Lewis, 165 votes, or 4.8 percent

The top six finishers move to Election Day, when three seats are on the ballot.

City Councilor Lynn Ware Peek holds the other seat and is not seeing a full first term after a midterm appointment to the City Council.

The results will be finalized during a canvass scheduled Aug. 27. Summit County Clerk Kent Jones does not anticipate another count of the ballots until the canvass. The canvass, though, will be crucial as the sixth spot on the November ballot is decided since Fairbanks and Lewis are vying for that slot with only two votes separating them after the count on Tuesday.

Voter turnout was 24.6 percent. The count on Tuesday did not include ballots left in drop boxes after 3 p.m. that day, ballots turned in at a vote center on Tuesday or ballots that were sent through the mail with a Monday postmark deadline that had not yet arrived at the Summit County Clerk’s Office. There are approximately 220 outstanding ballots that arrived by Thursday morning that the county clerk must qualify as valid to be added to the total.

Worel and Gerber were expected to easily advance to Election Day as they campaigned on platforms that were similar to City Hall’s current work plan that stresses issues like growth, housing, transportation and social equity. It was not clear, though, what levels of support the other candidates enjoyed as the primary approached.

Doilney is a businessman with a well-known family name after his father served as a member of the City Council. Parigian is an Old Town activist who serves on City Hall’s Recreation Advisory Board. Rhodes is a community organizer. Fairbanks is a consultant and entrepreneur. Lewis is an event organizer.

Fairbanks and Lewis must now await the Aug. 27 canvass, which will be conducted by the Park City Council in their role as the Board of Canvassers. The two said they plan to continue their campaigns until the canvass as if they had advanced to the November ballot.

Fairbanks said his “political calculus” forecast himself or Parigian as the most vulnerable of the candidates in the primary. He described Parigian as vocal and divisive, “like me,” and said he expected himself and Parigian would be the No. 6 and No. 7 finishers rather than himself and Lewis. Another forecast by Fairbanks put himself toward the middle of the results, though.

Fairbanks noted he spent $48 on the campaign during the primary season, describing his vote total as an efficient return on the financial investment he made.

“The goal was to skate into the sixth, be one of the six, and do it on a budget,” he said.

Lewis said he envisioned his results would put him within a vote of another candidate. He said he had a “weird sixth sense in the back of my mind.”

“I feel great. Didn’t get much sleep last night,” Lewis said.

He said the results show “how important your one vote is in Park City.”

Lewis said he will continue to attend events through the canvass. During that time, he said he will be “unintentionally campaigning” since he remains a candidate.

“I guess it will be two more weeks of restless nights,” Lewis said.