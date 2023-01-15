Fire breaks out at Park City hotel

A fire broke out at the cottages at Hotel Park City on Saturday evening. Courtesy of the Park City Fire District

A fire broke out at the cottages at Hotel Park City on Saturday evening, the Park City Fire District said, prompting a heavy emergency response.

The Fire District in an online posting said firefighters were called to the hotel at approximately 5:30 p.m. The Hotel Park City is located in a highly visible location on Park Avenue close to the Park City Golf Club. The initial call involved a report of a structure fire.

Flames and black smoke were visible on the back of the unit when the firefighters arrived. The Fire District said there were so-called void spaces, or places where it is more difficult to spot a fire, that created challenges.

The Fire District linked the fire to a chimney chase. The cause of the blaze remains under investigation.

The building includes four units. The Fire District said the people staying there were displaced temporarily as a result of “significant structural damage to the building and to the roof.”

An unspecified number of people were forced to leave the building when the fire started. No injuries were reported, the Fire District said. Eight vehicles from the Fire District responded, as well as law enforcement from Park City and Summit County.