UPDATE: Residents in Tollgate Canyon allowed to return to homes as crews battle fire

Fire crews on Monday battled a fast-growing brush fire that forced the evacuations of a handful of homes and businesses in Tollgate Canyon.

The blaze spurred the evacuations of four homes on Forest Meadow Road around 4:20 p.m., according to Summit County’s official Twitter account. A short while later, the Blue Sky Ranch and High West Distillery were also evacuated, as the fire eventually grew to roughly 287 acres.

As of 6:50 p.m., however, no homes were in immediate danger. Summit County officials announced just before 7:30 p.m. that residents in the area were allowed to return to their homes.

The fire was 10 percent contained by 8 p.m., officials said. Two firetrucks were set to monitor the fire overnight, and flames were expected to be visible from Interstate 80. Officials urged drivers not to call dispatch due to the flames.

The Park City Fire District responded to the blaze around 2:20 p.m., along with the North Summit Fire District, South Summit Fire District, U.S. Forest Service and Summit County Public Works, officials said. Summit County Sheriff Justin Martinez said on Twitter that deputies also responded, attempting to make contact with homeowners in the area.

The fire had burned around 10 acres when crews responded to it. At least two light fixed-winged aircraft, two helicopters and three bulldozers were on scene as the blaze grew, county officials said.

The Utah Department of Transportation tweeted that the fire was affecting Interstate 80 near Tollgate Canyon, closing the nearby on- and off-ramps. At around 5:10 p.m., crews engaged in what’s known as a controlled backburn in a successful effort to keep the fire from reaching the interstate, according to Summit County’s Twitter account.

Tollgate Canyon Road, meanwhile, was closed, according to the North Summit Fire District.

It was unclear what caused the blaze.

Thick smoke from the fire was visible throughout the Park City area. Residents in the Kamas Valley also reported being able to clearly see a plume of smoke rising from the blaze.

The Park Record will continue to update this article as more information becomes available.