Fire destroys trailer in Pinebrook

A trailer fire in front of a home in Pinebrook was quickly extinguished by firefighters with the Park City Fire District on Wednesday, preventing the flames from spreading in the heavily wooded area.

Fire personnel responded to a report of a fire at a home under construction at 7370 North Buckboard Road on Wednesday at around 12:18 p.m., according to Assistant Chief Bob Zanetti. Two engines were on scene.

Zanetti said a generator that was in the trailer overheated, causing the fire to spark. He said members of a construction crew were able to drive the trailer to the end of the driveway to get it away from the house.

The trailer was a complete loss and the truck sustained minor damage as well from the flames.

"We were fortunate there was such a quick response, because it saved a very dry and heavily wooded area," Zanetti said.

The fire danger in Summit County remains high as temperatures are forecasted to continue in the lower 90s and upper 80s, according to the National Weather Service's seven-day outlook. There is a slight chance of thunderstorms and rain on Saturday, Monday and Tuesday.

Fire restrictions remain in effect in the county, with no open burns, cutting, grinding and welding permitted. Campfires in an improved fire pit or pit purchased from hardware stores are allowed. But, campfires are prohibited in man-made rock rings. The restrictions will remain in effect indefinitely.