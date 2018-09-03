UPDATE: Cause of fire in Echo Canyon along Interstate 80 believed to be arson

Firefighters from multiple agencies are battling a blaze that charred at least 350 acres of land in eastern Summit County along Interstate 80 on Monday, prompting officials to warn residents in nearby homes to be ready to evacuate.

The Tervels Fire, located near mile post 170 in Echo Canyon, just east of Echo Reservoir, started around 2 p.m. and was 0 percent contained as of Monday evening, according to Krachel Murdock, a spokesperson for Summit County. Residents in Echo Creek Ranches were put on standby for evacuations.

Investigators believe the cause of the blaze to be arson.

Crews from three Summit County agencies, including the North Summit, South Summit and Park City fire districts, are fighting the fire. Summit County Fire Warden Bryce Boyer, as well as firefighters from the U.S. Forest Service and Bureau of Land Management, are also on scene, along with representatives from Summit County, the Utah Department of Transportation and Utah Highway Patrol. Crews are concentrating on the west end of the fire.

One lane of eastbound traffic on the interstate was closed Monday afternoon as crews battled the blaze. It remained closed as of 5:30 p.m.

"If you don't need to go through the canyon, stay away from the area if possible," Murdock said. "If you do need to go through there, slow down and use caution."

Anyone with information about the start of the fire is asked to contact the Summit County Sheriff’s Department.