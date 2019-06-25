Firefighters, aided by wet conditions, prevent Summit County cabin fire from spreading

A Hoyt Peak cabin burned down in the early morning hours Monday.

The South Summit Fire District received the call around 3:30 Monday morning after somebody in the Marion area saw smoke and flames on the peak and called 911, SSFD spokesperson Scott Nagle said.

“It was a small cabin up in the hills, been there many years,” Nagle said. “Nobody was occupying it at the time. When we got there, it was already burning good.”

Since nobody was inside, firefighters didn’t enter the building and instead concentrated their efforts on making sure the fire didn’t spread.

State fire inspectors arrived later that morning and the investigation was still ongoing, Nagle said.

The district dispatched four brush trucks carrying 12 fire personnel, Nagle said, as the roads are still too soft and, in some places, snowy to get a bigger fire engine up there. The brush trucks carry hundreds of gallons of water each.

The fire burned for about two or three hours, Nagle said, leaving not much more than the building’s foundation.

Nagle said it was good there weren’t many trees immediately adjacent to the cabin, which helped limit the chance of the fire spreading to the surrounding forest. Firefighters sprayed down the couple of trees that were near the cabin, but mostly monitored the situation. The risk of it spreading was low because of the wet, cooler spring in Summit County, Nagle said.

South Summit Fire Chief Scott Anderson commented in a Summit County Facebook post that if the fire had happened in a couple months when conditions are expected to be drier, it could have been catastrophic. He said it served as a reminder of the importance of creating defensible space around structures to prevent a fire spreading and give fire personnel the ability to access the building and potentially save it.

“It wasn’t a difficult fire,” Nagle said. “A structure fire, not a big structure — luckily there was nobody in it. That’s the most important thing.”