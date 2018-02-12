Fireworks cause blaze near Interstate 80 in Wanship

A fire that led to the disruption of traffic on Interstate 80 near Wanship Monday afternoon was caused by fireworks, according to the North Summit Fire District.

At around 2:57 p.m., emergency responders from the Utah Highway Patrol, North Summit Fire District, Park City Fire District and Forestry, Fire and State Lands responded to the fire at about mile marker 155 near Wanship, north of the freeway. No injuries were reported.

At 3:45 p.m., Tyler Rowser, a public information officer with the North Summit Fire District, said the two-acre blaze was mostly contained.

The Utah Highway Patrol will be investigating the fire because of its proximity to the freeway.