First dibs on fresh tracks

Utah Olympic Park celebrated significant additions on Wednesday

A skier on Wednesday takes advantage of newly opened terrain on Utah Olympic Park’s West Peak, which will now be served by the Game Changer quad lift. The new lift had its ribbon-cutting Wednesday. It’s part of a suite of upgrades at UOP, which also include snowmaking machinery, lighting and new ski runs. The expansion project will provide training facilities for the University of Utah ski team, the Park City Ski and Snowboard Club and Rowmark Ski academy. It cost $18.5 million.
David Jackson/Park Record

