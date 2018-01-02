Five vie for a City Council appointment

City Hall by midmorning on Tuesday had received five applications from people who want to be appointed to the Park City Council seat vacated by Mayor-elect Andy Beerman.

The municipal government did not immediately release the names of the people or the applications themselves pending a review of a request for the information submitted by The Park Record under state open-records laws.

The applications inquire about the candidates' involvement with the municipal government as well as the wider community, their interest in serving as a City Councilor and what sort of skills or qualities they would bring to the office.

The applications, once released, are expected to provide insight into the candidates' wishes to serve as a City Councilor. Additional details about the candidates will likely be publicized during later interviews that are anticipated to be held in public City Council sessions.

Two people have told The Park Record they intended to submit an application. Josh Hobson, who is an environmental activist and a chef, unsuccessfully campaigned for a City Council seat in the City Hall election in 2017 while Ron Butkovich is a jewelry designer.

It is a rare midterm opening on the City Council created by Beerman's win in the mayoral campaign in November. He resigned from the City Council seat on Dec. 27 and will be sworn in as the mayor on Wednesday. The City Council term ends in early 2019. The person selected for the midterm appointment would need to campaign for a full four-year term if they want to remain in office.

The five applications submitted by midmorning on Tuesday topped the number of candidates who competed in the City Council campaign last fall. Just four people sought one of two seats on the ballot in 2017, not enough to force a primary election.

The person selected will join the City Council at a time when the elected officials are expected to continue to aggressively pursue an agenda heavy on issues like housing, transportation and sustainability. They will also assume the seat as City Hall's discussions about the disputed Treasure project continue with the possibility of the municipal government later in 2018 asking voters to approve a ballot measure to fund a deal to acquire 50 percent of the longstanding development rights attached to the Treasure land.

The deadline for applications is noon on Friday. Someone must be a U.S. citizen, at least 18, a registered voter inside Park City and a resident of Park City for at least one year. The Park City limits are generally bordered by the McPolin Farm, upper Deer Valley, Quinn's Junction and the edge of Park Meadows.

The City Council is scheduled to interview the contenders on Jan. 11 during an open session with the possibility of additional meetings if needed to complete the interviews. An appointment is expected on Jan. 23.

More information and applications are available on the City Hall website, http://www.parkcity.org. The direct link is: http://parkcity.org/government/election-information. More information is also available from Park City Recorder Michelle Kellogg at michelle.kellogg@parkcity.org.

The swearing-in ceremony for Beerman is scheduled at 5 p.m. on Wednesday in the community room at the Park City Library. Park City Councilor Tim Henney, who was re-elected in November, and incoming City Councilor Steve Joyce will also take their oaths of office at the ceremony.