Flooding is possible near Jeremy Ranch this week

East Canyon Creek is running fast with high water. In some areas, it is flooding over its banks. Shown here, East Canyon Creek downstream of the Jeremy Ranch Golf Course.

David Jackson/Park Record

A targeted flood watch was issued for Jeremy Ranch over the weekend as water levels at East Canyon Creek were expected to increase amid quickly rising temperatures.

Summit County Emergency Manager Kathryn McMullin said the water level would likely peak late Monday afternoon or evening, with the creek expected to reach minor flood levels. The National Weather Service issued a moderate river flood watch on Friday and anticipated it would last until the beginning of this week.

“Stay aware and stay observant,” McMullin said.

The alert included East Canyon Creek near Jeremy Ranch, downstream to East Canyon Reservoir – near the Jeremy Ranch Golf Course. McMullin said East Canyon Resort and the golf course were at the most risk as there are no residential structures located in the area.

The National Weather Service also warned of significant rises for the Lower Weber River in Plain City and the Little Bear River in the southern Cache County town of Paradise. Residents were warned to look out for significant rises in water levels because of the increasing snowmelt as a result of warm weather.

McMullin said county officials were continuing to monitor water levels to determine the flood stage, which is measured in cubic feet per second. There are around 7.5 gallons in one cubic foot.

East Canyon Creek was flowing around 7.67 feet per second early Monday afternoon.

The “action level” stage, or when actions must be taken to manage and monitor flow, is declared around 7.9 feet per second, McMullin said. A minor flood is anything around 8.1 feet per second with the official flood stage achieved when water levels reach 8.9 feet per second. McMullin speculated that East Canyon Creek could reach minor flooding levels, with the potential to rise further depending on the temperature.

The targeted watch this week in Summit County, and in other parts of Utah, is the result of quick warming that started around April 27. Park City on Monday reached 70 degrees – just a week or so after what might have been the last snowfall of the season.

David Jackson/Park Record

Chalk Creek and Willow Creek are two other sites that Summit County officials plan to watch as flood danger remains elevated. However, McMullin felt encouraged the danger would eventually subside as cooler temperatures in the evening will help decrease water flow.

“A stair step system, where you have warm days and cool nights, is ideal to prevent significant flooding,” she said.

This is the first spring in more than two years that Summit County has needed to provide sandbags to the community.

Residents have been working hard to prepare their homes, or their neighbors’ homes, for flooding. McMullin encouraged community members to utilize the free sandbags offered by the Public Works Department. There are about 122,000 unfilled sandbags available to the public. More than 130,000 have already been distributed.

However, McMullin warned people against putting sandbags near a waterway they don’t own.

The Summit County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after sandbags were illegally moved near Willow Creek to divert water, which caused one backyard to flood. Deputies said they do not believe the individual was trying to be malicious, and believed it was an attempt to keep the person’s own property from flooding.

Visit summitcounty.org/flooding for information about alerts, preparedness and more.