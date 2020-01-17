For The Record: Do you plan to follow the Donald Trump impeachment trial?
The Park Record
Each week, The Park Record asks residents and visitors to weigh in on a topic of interest. This week, there’s only one question worth asking: Do you plan to watch the impeachment trial of President Donald J. Trump? And what outcome are you hoping for?
Todd Gabler, Zion National Park
I’ll be watching what I can and listening on the radio, too. Our very democracy is at stake. Our future as a republic. It’s probably the most important decision I will see in my lifetime.
Dr. Art Vercillo, Palm Beach, Fl.
I plan to follow it very closely. As for the outcome, I don’t know. I just hope it’s fair.
Kate Slack-Smith, Sydney, Australia
I would follow the impeachment if I thought anything would come of it. If I thought there was a real chance of Trump’s removal. I think we’re all waiting to see what happens.
Melissa Vercillo, Palm Beach, Fl.
It’s been shameful so far. Just so partisan, from the beginning. I can only hope the outcome, whatever it is, is bipartisan.
Responses have been edited for clarity and length.
