For The Record: Do you support the South Summit High School bond?
Each week, The Park Record asks residents and visitors to weigh in on a topic of interest. Of significant interest to many Summit County residents is the $87 million bond to build a new, 215,000-square-foot high school and athletic facilities on a parcel of land on the west side of Kamas. It would add hundreds to most property tax bills, but is it worth the expense?
Megan Galati, Kamas
I support it. I think our classes are overcrowded and we need to expand. The area is growing and we have lots of kids who deserve a good education. We have good teachers we need to keep, and we need to give our students every advantage.
Drew Cummings, Sophomore, South Summit High School
I think it’s a good idea. The classes are overpopulated. It’s not fair to the kids here. There aren’t as many opportunities. The overcrowding pushes kids into certain classes because others fill up. It’s taking choice away.
Harriet Stephens, Kamas
I won’t be voting for it. It’s raising our taxes too much. People on fixed incomes are going to have a hard time paying for it. I also don’t like where they want to put the new high school. I think it’s going to ruin the ecosystem of the wetlands there.
Robyn Cummings, Marion
I’m a teacher, and I’m for the bond because it supports long-term growth in the Valley. The community is in need of it and I think we’re ready for it. I am not equipped for 21st-century learning in my classroom. It’s time. In fact, it’s past time. We should have done this three or four years ago.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
For The Record: Do you support the South Summit High School bond?
South Summit High School is asking for $87 million. Who is willing to pay their share?