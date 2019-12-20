For The Record: Have you finished your holiday shopping?

Each week, The Park Record asks residents and visitors to weigh in on a topic of interest. Christmas is around the corner, and inevitably, some of you are well-prepared, while some of you just realized as you were reading this that you put a bunch of stuff in your shopping cart but forgot to click ‘complete purchase.’ It happens to the best of us, right? Hey, you can always blame Santa.

Tammy Wolf, Kansas City, Miss.

My shopping is all done. It had to be! We’re getting home Christmas Eve, so my presents all had to be ready. I had to be on my game this year!

Kaitlin Graham, Tucson, Ariz.

We got here today for a quick visit before spending the holidays with our family, so I did all my shopping. In fact, I think this is my first year ever not procrastinating!

Sarah Gibson, Chattanooga, Tenn.

I’m about 90 percent of the way there. I like to start on Black Friday and get most all of it done in about two weeks. But this year I guess I’ll be relying on the internet to get the last of it.

Harrison Graham, Tucson, Ariz.

I don’t procrastinate, but I don’t shop super early, either. Like, if I see something I know my dad would love, I’ll get it. But usually I’m not shopping until early December.

Answers have been edited for clarity and length.