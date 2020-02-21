For The Record: How do you feel about Daylight Saving Time?

Each week, The Park Record asks residents and visitors to weigh in on a topic of interest. As the Utah Legislature weighs the idea of making daylight saving permanent, we want to know: Are you for daylight saving or against it?

John Omeara, Kaysville I like it. I like going back and forth. I’m old school, man, I’m used to it. Plus it’s a good reminder to check your smoke alarms.

Marianne Doyle, Fremont, Calif. I don’t think we should get rid of it. Changing the clocks with the seasons — that’s the cadence we all grew up with.

Mistie Whalen, Orange County, Calif. I don’t know why we really need daylight saving at this point, and I think it would be fine if we did away with it. But then again, I am averse to change, so…

Sunshine Omeara, Kaysville I love it. I look forward to changing the clocks. I don’t think I’d want year-round daylight saving. I also think it would be too dark in the morning in the winter for kids going to school.

Responses have been edited for clarity and length.