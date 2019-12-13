For The Record: How do you like to give back during the holidays?

Each week, The Park Record asks residents and visitors to weigh in on a topic of interest. This week, we’re asking: What do you like to do to give back during the holiday season? Move over, Scrooge!

Katie Pipes, San Diego

We really like to sponsor a family every year. It’s through Boys & Girls Club. We buy their Christmas presents. It’s a lot of fun for us.

Tim Cauthen, Medina, Texas

We just try to serve, to be of service to anyone in need. We like to serve food; we do that all year ’round. Especially during the holidays, though.

Claire Olie, Wasatch County

Before this little guy was born we used to volunteer at a soup kitchen in Salt Lake City. We really like the Burrito Project, too. Now, though, we don’t have much free time.

Becky Pineda, Los Angeles

We do food donations. It’s through my kids’ school, so it’s very convenient. We do that for Thanksgiving and Christmas. Plus, you know, it helps me clear out the pantry!

Answers have been edited for clarity and length.