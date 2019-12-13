For The Record: How do you like to give back during the holidays?
The Park Record
Each week, The Park Record asks residents and visitors to weigh in on a topic of interest. This week, we’re asking: What do you like to do to give back during the holiday season? Move over, Scrooge!
Katie Pipes, San Diego
We really like to sponsor a family every year. It’s through Boys & Girls Club. We buy their Christmas presents. It’s a lot of fun for us.
Tim Cauthen, Medina, Texas
We just try to serve, to be of service to anyone in need. We like to serve food; we do that all year ’round. Especially during the holidays, though.
Claire Olie, Wasatch County
Before this little guy was born we used to volunteer at a soup kitchen in Salt Lake City. We really like the Burrito Project, too. Now, though, we don’t have much free time.
Becky Pineda, Los Angeles
We do food donations. It’s through my kids’ school, so it’s very convenient. We do that for Thanksgiving and Christmas. Plus, you know, it helps me clear out the pantry!
Answers have been edited for clarity and length.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
Dairy farming is on the decline. One East Side farmer sees agritourism as a path to survival.
“The current business plan that has worked for us for 50+ years no longer works going forward. It’s not sustainable.”