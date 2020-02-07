For The Record: How will the impeachment of Donald Trump affect the election?

Each week, The Park Record asks residents and visitors to weigh in on a topic of interest. After Donald Trump’s acquittal and his impeachment now over, what affect will it have come November?

Ray Down, Lompoc, Calif. I think it’s going to further polarize both sides, and we’re pretty well split already. I guess that means it can’t get any worse. It’s already split just about 50/50.

Shawn Jones, San Diego, Calif. Sadly, I don’t think it will affect things enough. I think the Republicans are upset the Democrats wasted so much time on it. But it’s going to change very little.

Stacey Hanson, Sacramento, Calif. Honestly, it’s too hard to say. I think a lot of people were very sure going into it that Trump ought to be convicted, but he wasn’t. At this point I think it could help either side.

Chris Ehrman, Boise, Idaho It’s not going to move the needle at all with the true believers. I think the election is too far away for it to affect the swing voters very much, either. It’s just meat for the diehards on both sides to feed on.

Responses have been edited for clarity and length.