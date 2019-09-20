For The Record: Should Deer Valley Resort and Park City Mountain follow Solitude’s lead and charge for parking?

Each week, The Park Record asks residents and visitors to weigh in on a topic of interest. When Solitude Mountain Resort announced it will charge up to $20 for parking this winter, skiers and snowboarders quickly took sides – is paid parking a good thing or a bad thing? In a statement from the resort, Solitude President and COO Kim Mayhew said the decision is intended to curb pollution and congestion.

“We are using every tool at our disposal to encourage our staff and guests to use public transportation and to develop carpooling habits,” Mayhew said. “We are committed to reducing congestion in Big Cottonwood Canyon in order to preserve our canyon’s delicate environment.”

Congestion is a hot-button issue in Park City, as well, so for local residents, the question is, will our local resorts eventually follow suit and charge for parking? Should they?

Brian George, Park City

“Of course not. I think paid parking takes away from the mountain, from the experience. It already costs so much to go skiing. This feels like jabbing you for a little more money. “

Jessica Wiltsee, Park City

“Absolutely. It would promote public transportation use and it would help reduce congestion and other traffic issues. Besides, there are lots of options other than parking at the resort. “

Michelle Martins, Coalville

“Personally, no, I don’t want to pay for parking. But they should do it. Maybe it will get more people to ride the bus. And the people who can afford to go skiing in Park City can afford to pay a little extra to park.”

Donna Healy, Sandy

“Charge for parking? My gosh, this town costs so much already. I think it would discourage people from visiting (Deer Valley) for other reasons. Not everyone goes there to ski. We like to go for breakfast sometimes.”

Quotations have been edited for clarity and length.