For The Record: Should pedal assist e-bikes be allowed on mountain trails?

Each week, The Park Record asks residents and visitors to weigh in on a topic of interest. This week we want to know where people stand on a topic that has been a frequent subject of debate recently. Should Class 1 pedal assist e-mountain bikes be allowed on singletrack trails?

Ryan Bownds, Sydney, Australia

I don’t buy the ‘danger’ argument. Anything can be dangerous if done improperly. I think you teach people etiquette; you don’t prohibit them from riding at all.

Catherine Cook, Lake Tahoe

I just think it’s risky to have people on the trail going so much faster. But I don’t want to keep people out, either. Limited access, maybe?

Chris Burkhard, Los Angeles

I think it’s a bad idea. And I think if you want to ride down a mountain you don’t need the help.

Mike Lyons, Lake Tahoe

On the one hand it seems dangerous. But then, it feels ableist to tell people who need e-bikes that they can’t use the trails. So I think you have to allow them.

