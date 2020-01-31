For The Record: Should pedal assist e-bikes be allowed on mountain trails? | ParkRecord.com

For The Record: Should pedal assist e-bikes be allowed on mountain trails?

News | January 31, 2020

Jeff Dempsey
The Park Record
Park Record photo collage.
Jeff Dempsey/Park Record

Each week, The Park Record asks residents and visitors to weigh in on a topic of interest. This week we want to know where people stand on a topic that has been a frequent subject of debate recently. Should Class 1 pedal assist e-mountain bikes be allowed on singletrack trails?

Ryan Bownds, Sydney, Australia
I don’t buy the ‘danger’ argument. Anything can be dangerous if done improperly. I think you teach people etiquette; you don’t prohibit them from riding at all.

Catherine Cook, Lake Tahoe
I just think it’s risky to have people on the trail going so much faster. But I don’t want to keep people out, either. Limited access, maybe?

Chris Burkhard, Los Angeles
I think it’s a bad idea. And I think if you want to ride down a mountain you don’t need the help.

Mike Lyons, Lake Tahoe
On the one hand it seems dangerous. But then, it feels ableist to tell people who need e-bikes that they can’t use the trails. So I think you have to allow them.

Responses have been edited for clarity and length.

