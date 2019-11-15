For The Record: What are you doing to prepare for ski season?

Each week, The Park Record asks residents and visitors to weigh in on a topic of interest. With opening day at Park City Mountain Resort just a week away, thoughts are turning toward ski season. What are Parkites doing to ensure they are good to go?

Steven Willy, Park City

I’m going to the gym four times a week, plus a couple of runs or hikes. I got my pass for Deer Valley. I’m enjoying the sunny days right now but I’m looking forward to ski season for sure.

Melanie Jackson, Park City

When it was, like, negative degrees out a couple of weeks ago I was thinking, ‘No, not yet.’ But I’m ready to ski. Although, I don’t have my pass yet. I guess that would help.

Manny Villar, Park City

All my gear is ready, so at this point I’m just mentally prepping. I think it’s going to be a good season. It would have to be better than 2 years ago, at least.

Sutter Plavocos, Park City

We actually hiked up the mountain a couple weeks back and did some skiing. I got new boots, my skis are waxed and tuned. I’m ready.

Quotations have been edited for clarity and length.